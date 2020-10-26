Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on DTEGY. AlphaValue raised Deutsche Telekom to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $18.32.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.77 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

