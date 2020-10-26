Devonian Health Group (CVE:GSD) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Shares of Devonian Health Group Inc (CVE:GSD) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.12. Devonian Health Group shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $13.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75.

About Devonian Health Group (CVE:GSD)

Devonian Health Group Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of botanical drugs. Its lead product candidate is Thykamine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. It also develops value-added products for dermo-cosmetics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada.

