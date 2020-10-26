DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.37

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 19906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

