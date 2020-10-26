DigitalNote (XDN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $28,657.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $28,657.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.66 or 0.01009618 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001493 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,084,286,398 coins and its circulating supply is 4,868,789,954 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

