DTE Energy (DTE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. DTE Energy has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 6.47-6.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $6.47-6.75 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DTE Energy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DTE opened at $125.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Argus upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

