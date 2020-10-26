DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.05

DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of -0.10.

DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

