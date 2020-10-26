Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s share price dropped 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.54 and last traded at $40.31. Approximately 2,751,191 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,714,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.32.

DT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 136,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $5,587,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,526,193.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,081,211 shares of company stock worth $903,153,158. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 48.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,381,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 361.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,443,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749,655 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,073,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,575,000 after purchasing an additional 562,353 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $109,459,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 84.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,964,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,769,000 after purchasing an additional 899,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers; Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks; and Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.