Edge Hits Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last week, Edge has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. Edge has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $260.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edge token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, FCoin, OKEx and KuCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00033794 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $565.79 or 0.04322322 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00276470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00030073 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Edge Profile

Edge (CRYPTO:DADI) is a token. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi.

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, KuCoin, Gate.io, OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

