Electra Hits Market Capitalization of $5.18 Million (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Electra has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $2,374.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electra has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,582,225,124 coins and its circulating supply is 28,715,068,571 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electra is medium.com/@electrafoundation. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

