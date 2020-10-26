Elysian Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a market capitalization of $70,232.73 and approximately $323,248.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elysian has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00033660 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $567.21 or 0.04326686 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00278518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00030172 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a token. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

