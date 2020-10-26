Emerald (EEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. Emerald had a negative net margin of 285.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.08%. On average, analysts expect Emerald to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EEX opened at $2.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Emerald has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The company has a market cap of $206.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52.

EEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerald from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerald from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerald from $3.80 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

