Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,122 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGM. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75,478 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 120,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $69.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.13. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $88.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $59.62 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 16.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

In other news, Director Myles James Watts sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 785,534 shares in the company, valued at $53,400,601.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,485 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

