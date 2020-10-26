Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.21 Million Position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of TCF Financial worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 131.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in TCF Financial by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $574,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,354.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial stock opened at $29.62 on Monday. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $511.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.75 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

