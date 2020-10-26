Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 14,517 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 67.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 34.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 479.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

