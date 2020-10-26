Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 26,065 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,065 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 68.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 26.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,436 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 26.8% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 73.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.39.

Ford Motor stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

