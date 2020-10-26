Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,921 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,921 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of TechTarget worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the third quarter worth about $1,115,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,513,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,452,000 after purchasing an additional 664,105 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 40,431 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 27,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $1,059,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $2,920,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,854,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 434,962 shares of company stock valued at $17,964,109. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $46.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 0.92.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. Research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTGT. BidaskClub cut TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

