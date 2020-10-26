Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.43.

EQH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in Equitable during the third quarter worth approximately $801,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Equitable by 6.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 168,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 1.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 323,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $20.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.11 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of ($2,530.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Equitable’s revenue was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

