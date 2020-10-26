Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 26th (ABBN, ENEL, EZJ, FME, FRE, GYC, NOKIA, RNO, SAP, UN01)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, October 26th:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 27 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get ABB Ltd alerts:

Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) was given a €8.20 ($9.65) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) was given a €94.85 ($111.59) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) was given a €60.40 ($71.06) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) was given a €25.00 ($29.41) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €3.65 ($4.29) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) was given a €28.00 ($32.94) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €157.00 ($184.71) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €148.00 ($174.12) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €158.00 ($185.88) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €142.00 ($167.06) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €159.00 ($187.06) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €161.00 ($189.41) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) was given a €25.30 ($29.76) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) was given a €63.00 ($74.12) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.