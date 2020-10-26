Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.52) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $2.19. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.86% and a negative return on equity of 271.49%. The company had revenue of $212.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21557.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $32.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.62. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $76.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

