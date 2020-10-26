Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVRI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Everi in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Everi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $178,800. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Everi by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRI stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. Everi has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $820.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.23). Everi had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 3,484.76%. The company had revenue of $38.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everi will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

