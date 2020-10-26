Executive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,766 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.6% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 57.7% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $280.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,567,922. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $303.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

