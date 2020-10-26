Exterran (EXTN) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.44. Exterran had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $171.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million. On average, analysts expect Exterran to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Exterran alerts:

NYSE:EXTN opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25. Exterran has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.11.

EXTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.