F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06, RTT News reports. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 Networks updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.26-2.38 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $2.26-2.38 EPS.

FFIV traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.57. 1,646,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,444. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $156.36.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Colliers Secur. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $33,386.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $34,115.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,123,600.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,696 shares of company stock worth $360,789 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.