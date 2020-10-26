Fabrinet (FN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.93-1.00 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.93-$1.00 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fabrinet to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FN opened at $63.73 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $76.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $144,186.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,511. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 30,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $2,173,113.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,815,739.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,878. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

