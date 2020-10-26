Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.9% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.53. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

