First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) is Strid Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,706,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for 17.8% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strid Group LLC owned 2.86% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $58,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FV. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FV traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,768. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.65. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

