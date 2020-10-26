Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.50

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Separately, HSBC cut Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

