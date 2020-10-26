Foundry Partners LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,659.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,487 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock opened at $84.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

