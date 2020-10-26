Fredrik Bjork Sells 813 Shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $11,617.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,584.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fredrik Bjork also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RealReal alerts:

On Monday, August 24th, Fredrik Bjork sold 5,018 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $85,707.44.

On Thursday, August 20th, Fredrik Bjork sold 2,799 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $47,583.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Fredrik Bjork sold 113,625 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,250.00.

Shares of REAL stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 884,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,098. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. RealReal Inc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. RealReal’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RealReal Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RealReal by 165.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 122,114 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of RealReal by 51.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of RealReal by 89.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RealReal by 94.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 243,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.