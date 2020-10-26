freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.60

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays upgraded freenet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded freenet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

freenet Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

