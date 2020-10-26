FTX Token (FTT) Market Cap Tops $373.18 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $3.96 or 0.00030172 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $373.18 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00033660 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $567.21 or 0.04326686 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00278518 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001633 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

