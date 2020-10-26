Futu (NASDAQ:FHL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.89

Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:FHL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.89 and last traded at $31.47, with a volume of 1728062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FHL)

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage platform in Hong Kong, China, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Its platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets; market data and information; and securities lending services.

