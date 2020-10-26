General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in General Mills by 94.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in General Mills by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.98. 119,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,125,454. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.47. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.