Genworth MI Canada (MIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Genworth MI Canada to post earnings of C$1.07 per share for the quarter.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$172.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$169.00 million.

Get Genworth MI Canada alerts:

Shares of MIC stock opened at C$35.58 on Monday. Genworth MI Canada has a 52-week low of C$24.02 and a 52-week high of C$61.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$34.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

About Genworth MI Canada

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth MI Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth MI Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.