Gifto Price Tops $0.0084 (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. During the last week, Gifto has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $6.48 million and $1.20 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, Kyber Network and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00090757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00240476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00036796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.66 or 0.01333335 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00131134 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Coinnest, Bancor Network, Kryptono, BiteBTC, Bibox, Allbit, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Upbit, CoinTiger, Binance, OKEx, CPDAX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

