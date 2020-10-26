Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the period. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.26% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 47,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,029. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $29.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39.

