GoldFund (GFUN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One GoldFund token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $86,624.39 and approximately $12.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoldFund has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001712 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00003720 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002244 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000823 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund is a token. GoldFund's total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund's official website is www.goldfund.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

