GOME Retail (OTCMKTS:GMELY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.81

GOME Retail Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GMELY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

GOME Retail Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMELY)

GOME Retail Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of home appliances and consumer electronic products in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the provision of logistics and procurement, storage and delivery, IT development, and business management services; retailing of mobile phones and accessories; and online retail of electrical appliances and consumer electronic products, as well as in property holding activities.

