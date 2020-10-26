Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.72

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

GPEAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Portland Estates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

