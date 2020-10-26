Guider Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last week, Guider has traded down 50.2% against the US dollar. One Guider token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Guider has a market capitalization of $9,736.94 and $63.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00033660 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.21 or 0.04326686 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00278518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00030172 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Guider Profile

GDR is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.