Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 13.87%.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GIFI opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.98. Gulf Island Fabrication has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.99.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, and Services. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, LNG, and industrial facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures; and other complex steel structures and components.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.