GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 4,824 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.4% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.04.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $72.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average of $85.43. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57, a PEG ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

