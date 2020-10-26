Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.12

Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as €8.12 ($9.55) and last traded at €8.05 ($9.47), with a volume of 144845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €8.17 ($9.61).

HAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.46. The stock has a market cap of $641.73 million and a P/E ratio of 33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

