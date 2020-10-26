Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) is Strid Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Strid Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strid Group LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $716,000.

Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.36. 3,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,757. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $43.01.

