Head-To-Head Analysis: Image Chain Group (OTCMKTS:ICGL) versus Aemetis (OTCMKTS:AMTX)

Image Chain Group (OTCMKTS:ICGL) and Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Image Chain Group has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aemetis has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Image Chain Group and Aemetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Image Chain Group N/A N/A N/A Aemetis -11.64% N/A -21.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Image Chain Group and Aemetis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Image Chain Group $1.36 million 37.77 -$2.92 million N/A N/A Aemetis $202.00 million 0.41 -$35.72 million N/A N/A

Image Chain Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aemetis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Aemetis shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of Aemetis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Image Chain Group and Aemetis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Image Chain Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Aemetis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Image Chain Group beats Aemetis on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Image Chain Group Company Profile

Image Chain Group Limited, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in producing, marketing, and selling tea polyphenol products. The company is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc. operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India. The company sells biodiesel and refined glycerin to transport companies, resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distiller's grains, distiller's corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

