Head to Head Comparison: CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Super Micro Computer and CCUR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Micro Computer $3.34 billion 0.40 $84.31 million $2.46 10.35 CCUR $5.87 million 4.54 $12.23 million N/A N/A

Super Micro Computer has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.8% of Super Micro Computer shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Super Micro Computer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of CCUR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Super Micro Computer and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Micro Computer 2.52% 12.59% 6.95% CCUR 208.24% 21.51% 18.58%

Volatility and Risk

Super Micro Computer has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Super Micro Computer and CCUR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Micro Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Super Micro Computer beats CCUR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services. The company also provides a range of application-optimized server solutions, including rackmount and blade servers, storage systems, and subsystems and accessories; and server software management solutions, such as Server Management Suite, including Supermicro Server Manager, Supermicro Power Management software, Supermicro Update Manager, and SuperDoctor 5. In addition, it offers server subsystems and accessories comprising server boards, chassis, power supplies, and other accessories. Further, the company provides server and storage system integration, configuration, and software upgrade and update services; and technical documentation services, as well as identifies service requirements, creates and executes project plans, and conducts verification testing and training services. Additionally, it offers help desk and on-site product support services for its server and storage systems; and customer support services, including ongoing maintenance and technical support for its products. The company provides its products to enterprise data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and 5G and edge computing markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company has operations primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Super Micro Computer, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc., formerly Concurrent Computer Corporation, is in the process of evaluating opportunities intended to maximize the value of its remaining assets. This will include the evaluation of opportunities to invest in or acquire one or more operating businesses.

