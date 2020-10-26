Head-To-Head Contrast: The Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) and Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC) and The Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of The Dewey Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wrap Technologies and The Dewey Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wrap Technologies -493.98% -42.45% -40.03% The Dewey Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Dewey Electronics has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wrap Technologies and The Dewey Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wrap Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A The Dewey Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wrap Technologies and The Dewey Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wrap Technologies $700,000.00 292.38 -$8.32 million ($0.29) -19.31 The Dewey Electronics $5.69 million 1.26 $1.25 million N/A N/A

The Dewey Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies.

Summary

The Dewey Electronics beats Wrap Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About The Dewey Electronics

The Dewey Electronics Corporation designs and manufactures compact diesel power generators, hybrid power systems, and vehicle auxiliary power units for military markets worldwide. It offers 2kW military tactical generators, man-portable generators, and generator accessories; and non-power product lines, such as rodmeters, sea valves, hull liners, indicators/transmitters, pre-regulators, and MK-21 exploders. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Oakland, New Jersey.

