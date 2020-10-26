Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.22

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91.

About Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF)

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products in Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

