HedgeTrade Market Capitalization Tops $218.56 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00004992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $218.56 million and approximately $605,743.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003351 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000385 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00029366 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,231,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

