Helios Technologies (HLIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.28. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Helios Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $44.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Helios Technologies from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

In related news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $118,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,201.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,545 shares of company stock worth $268,236 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

